The St. Croix Falls Saints girls basketball team jumped out to a 36-16 first-half lead that the Hayward girls could not overcome in the Hurricanes’ 59-38 loss Tuesday, Jan. 10, at RJS Gymnasium in Hayward.

The Hurricanes kept pace with the Saints in the second half, scoring 22 points to 24 for the visitors, but the gap was too wide to close.

