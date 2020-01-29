The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team upset the previously-undefeated Bloomer Blackhawks 39-37 Thursday, Jan. 23, in Bloomer. But in a makeup game Monday, Jan. 27, in Hayward, the Canes struggled to score against the Ladysmith Lumberjills and sustained a 34-24 loss.
In Monday’s game at the RJS Gym, the quick ‘Jills jumped out to a 12-7 lead, dominating the boards. The Canes struggled to get off shots and were down 17-11 at halftime.
