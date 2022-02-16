The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team has been seeded 11th in the WIAA Division 2 regional and will open the playoffs at sixth-seeded Sparta Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The winner of the Feb. 22 game will advance to play third-seeded La Crosse Central in the regional semifinal Friday, Feb. 25. The regional final will be Saturday, Feb. 26, with the teams and location to be determined.

