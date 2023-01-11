The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team hosted Colfax Saturday, Jan. 7, and outscored the Vikings 31-24 in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a 19-point deficit from the first half. The 63-51 loss left the Canes’ season record at 4-4 going into a home game against St. Croix Falls this Saturday and road games next week with conference foes Ladysmith and Ashland.

