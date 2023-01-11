...SNOW AND DENSE FOG THIS MORNING IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Areas of light accumulating snow and dense fog are ongoing this
morning. This combination may create slippery conditions and low
visibilities for the morning commute. If you're driving, slow
down, use low beam headlights, and give yourself extra time to
reach your destination and use extreme caution... especially on
bridges...overpasses and around curves.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and
Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may result in some slippery
patches on roadways, especially on elevated surfaces such as
bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
In action against Colfax Saturday, Jan. 7, Hayward’s Alivia Poppe (15) receives a pass from the corner while teammate Avery Chucka (21) awaits at the top of the post.
The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team hosted Colfax Saturday, Jan. 7, and outscored the Vikings 31-24 in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a 19-point deficit from the first half. The 63-51 loss left the Canes’ season record at 4-4 going into a home game against St. Croix Falls this Saturday and road games next week with conference foes Ladysmith and Ashland.
