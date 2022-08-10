Arland — Gilbert “Gil” Sig Richards, age 63, of Arland, WI passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
He was born December 16, 1958 to Melvin and Betty (Sunderland) Richards at Barron. He attended and graduated from Hayward High School. Gil married Joyce Lange in 1979 and in their 8 years together, were blessed with3 boys, Chuck, Dustan and Eric. He worked at Jerome Foods for 7 years and an unfortunate accident left Gil paralyzed. He then stayed home to raise the boys and enjoyed raising animals on their hobby farm. He attended WITC at New Richmond and he later created a business selling motorcycle parts, which he named, Two Wheel Heaven, in the center of Arland, WI. Gil had a love for the outdoors, especially deer hunting, taking motorcycle and four wheeler rides, cooking out on the camp fire and cutting wood. Gil had many special talents and his creativity was a gift. He could go to the woods and find pieces of wood that he could sculpt into tables, wall hangings, gun racks and shelves. He also had a passion for tinkering with vehicles. Gil was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Kenny and infant granddaughter: Autumn. He is survived by his sons: Chuck (Amy), Dustan (Delaina C.) and Eric, grandchildren: Cassandra, Paityn, Paige and Parker, brothers: Frank (Marty) and Mel (Sarah), sisters: Alice (Leonard), Mary, Lynn (Ken) and Nora (Greg), as well as many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life for Gil was held on Sunday, August 7,2022 at the Arland Town Hall from 2-7pm. Arrangements were with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.
To plant a tree in memory of Gilbert Richards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
