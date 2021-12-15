Celebrate the season this weekend at Park Center’s Christmas Jam — an evening of holiday music featuring the talents of a variety of regional performers. The holiday fun begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

Molly Otis will emcee and perform with the renowned Danger Band. Other performers include the TrueGrassTM Trio, Springbrook violinist Carol McDowell, vocalist Stacy Hughes and guitar player/vocalist Mark Hintz.

