brodsky

It is with heaviest of heart that we share that our husband and father, Gerald “Gerry” Brodsky, has passed away. He fought a long battle but is now at peace.

A graveside service will be held for Gerry on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Spider Lake Cemetery in Spider Lake Township. Rabbi David Steinberg will officiate the service.

