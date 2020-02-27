Gavin Abric to play hockey at West Point

Gavin Abric

Former Hayward Hurricanes All-State goaltender Gavin Abric recently committed to the Army to play hockey at West Point Military Academy starting next year. 

 The Army Black Knights are a NCAA Division 1 college hockey program and are a member of the Atlantic Hockey Conference.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments