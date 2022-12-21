taylor

Gary G. Taylor, age 68, of LCO, passed away peacefully Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.

Gary was born on August 31, 1954, in Milwaukee to Evelyn Isham and Donald Taylor.

