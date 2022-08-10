Gary Elwood Johnson, age 72, of Hayward, WI passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home.
Gary Elwood Johnson was born January 15, 1950, in Chetek, WI the son of Elwood and Mildred (Kline) Johnson. Gary did his schooling in Cameron where he graduated from high school. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Environmental and Public Health Studies. He began working for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department as a public health professional. He spent over 20 years in Eau Claire working for the county and then began his own business where he did soil testing for residential housing wells and septic systems. He moved to Hayward, WI in 2002. He continued his business there and was a member of the Bass Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Gary then worked for several local businesses where he drove truck for loggers, drove school bus and was an employee at Wal-Mart. Gary was an avid deer hunter and Green Bay Packer fan. He looked forward to deer camp every year. He also enjoyed playing softball, fishing, reading Westerns and the Bible, and being creative with woodworking and DIY projects. He attended Bethesda Church in Eau Claire as well as the Wesleyan and Wells Churches in Hayward. He had a heart for helping people and opened his home to many needing a place to stay.
