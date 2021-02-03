Wisconsin agriculture officials have charged the owners of a former elk ranch northwest of Exeland with multiple misdemeanors by failing to report the escape of 12 cow elk from their fenced property in December 2019, and failure to test the escaped elk for chronic wasting disease (CWD) after the animals were located by the owners and killed.

Elk Ranch Rock Outfitters LLC, 1852N Fairman Lane, Exeland, owned by Donald Arvold and Daniel Arvold of Colfax, is summoned to appear in Sawyer County Circuit Court on Feb. 9. The complaint was filed in court by Assistant District Attorney Vincent S. Kurta. It charges the game farm owners with various violations of Wisconsin Administrative Code:

