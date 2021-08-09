There is great news for book lovers at Hayward’s Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library. The Friends of the Library will hold a BOGO Used Book Sale from Aug. 9-13 and Aug. 16-20 during the library’s regular hours of operation (Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Books will be purchased on the honor system. Money may be placed in the clear box on the desk in the Used Book Room. Change will not be provided. A limit of four people will be allowed in the room at one time.
