Trevor Wilson

Trevor J. Wilson

 Sawyer County booking photo

Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a fourth person for involvement in burglaries and thefts in the Hayward area over the past several months.

At 7:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, deputies arrested Trevor James Wilson, 31, of Hayward during a traffic stop. Sheriff Doug Mrotek said Wilson was arrested for resisting or obstructing an officer and is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail on a Department of Corrections warrant.

