crash

Four were injured in a traffic accident on a slippery Hwy. 63 on Nov. 22. 

Four persons were injured, two of them severely, in a two-vehicle head-on crash at 12:01 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22., on U.S. Highway 63 near the Namekagon River bridge 5.5 miles north of Hayward. The road in the area was slick due to recent snow and freezing rain.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 911 call of the crash on Highway 63 at the intersection of Old 63 in Lenroot Township. Sawyer County deputies responded and were assisted by Sawyer County EMS and the City and Town of Hayward fire departments.

