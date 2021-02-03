Four Hayward-Northwood Hurricane wrestlers are advancing to the Feb. 6 sectional meet after placing first or second in the WIAA Division 2 regional wrestle-offs Saturday, Jan. 30, at Northwestern High School.

Noah Christianson led the Canes with a championship in the 120-pound bracket. He pinned Barron’s Dillon Paul in the semfinal match in 1:48. Then in the championship match he pinned Camren Benesch of Northwestern in 3:12.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments