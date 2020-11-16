Four members of the Hayward Hurricanes boys soccer team have been named to the Heart O’ North All-Conference Team for the fall 2020 season.
Senior defenseman and midfielder Tyler Bratley was named to the all-conference first team. Junior defenseman and midfielder Devin Sheehan was chosen to the all-conference second team.
