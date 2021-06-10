MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin governors Jim Doyle and Scott Walker don't agree on much, but they are joining together to call for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a new public service television advertisement.

The spot released Thursday, produced by UW Health, features the Republican Walker placing a Zoom call to Doyle, a Democrat. Both are in their personal offices and never appear in the same room together.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments