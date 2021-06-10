...HOT AND HUMID TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES 95 TO 100 DEGREES...
Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s and dewpoints of
65-70 degrees are possible today, resulting in heat indices of 95
to 100 degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids. If working outside, take breaks often. Stay
in an air- conditioning if possible, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Former rivals Walker, Doyle join together to promote vaccine
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin governors Jim Doyle and Scott Walker don't agree on much, but they are joining together to call for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a new public service television advertisement.
The spot released Thursday, produced by UW Health, features the Republican Walker placing a Zoom call to Doyle, a Democrat. Both are in their personal offices and never appear in the same room together.
