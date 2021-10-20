Former Hayward Hurricanes hockey and golf standout and 2021 Hayward High School graduate Gibson Walsh passed away at 12:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Walsh, a freshman at Western Wisconsin College in La Crosse, sustained severe traumatic head injuries in a fall at a student housing facility on Oct. 9. He was transported to Gundersen Health System, where he passed away.

