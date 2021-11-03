During a Sept. 27 appearance in Sawyer County Court, former Hayward kindergarten teacher Guy Andrew Mittlestadt, 48, 10688W Hwy. B, Hayward, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of felony delivery of 3.6 grams of cocaine to a confidential law enforcement informant March 14, 2019, in Stone Lake.
As part of the plea agreement between the defense and prosecution, Judge John P. Anderson dismissed five other felony charges against Mittlestadt: conspiracy to commit possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, and four counts of delivery of one to five grams of cocaine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.