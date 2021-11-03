Guy Mittlestadt

During a Sept. 27 appearance in Sawyer County Court, former Hayward kindergarten teacher Guy Andrew Mittlestadt, 48, 10688W Hwy. B, Hayward, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of felony delivery of 3.6 grams of cocaine to a confidential law enforcement informant March 14, 2019, in Stone Lake.

As part of the plea agreement between the defense and prosecution, Judge John P. Anderson dismissed five other felony charges against Mittlestadt: conspiracy to commit possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, and four counts of delivery of one to five grams of cocaine.

