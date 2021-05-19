Noah LeBlanc

Noah LeBlanc

 Contributed photo

“From the day after I graduated from high school, it was my dream to come back here and coach the Hurricanes,” said Noah LeBlanc. “I am absolutely excited for this opportunity.”

On Monday, May 17, LeBlanc was hired as the new Hurricanes head football coach by the Hayward School Board. He replaces Chris Berghammer, who recently was hired as elementary school principal at Spooner.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments