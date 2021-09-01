This map shows the City of Hayward Main Street Business Improvement (BID) District where public consumption of beer is allowed for three events, including the upcoming Sept. 25 Fall Fest. The allowed area also extends on Main Street one short block south of Highway 63 to the edge of Railroad Street. Only beer sold by a picnic-license vendor is allowed in the public areas.
For beer drinkers hoping to stroll public streets during festivals with a red plastic cup of the frothy stuff in their hands, an Aug. 9 decision by the Hayward Council was good news. It opened up public consumption during three major events: Musky Fest, Fall Fest and the American Birkebeiner.
However, the beer people carry with them in the public areas defined by the council must be beer sold by a vendor with a picnic license — not from a bar. The public areas where public consumption will be allowed is designated by the borders of the Main Street Business Improvement District (BID) and one block south of Main to Railroad Street.
