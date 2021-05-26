Dollhouse fundraiser

Figurines are shown from the dollhouse created by Jim Dier to benefit the Hayward Community Food Shelf.

 Contributed photo

The Hayward Community Food Shelf (HCFS) is holding a dollhouse auction to raise money in support of the food shelf.

Food shelf volunteer Jim Dier has designed and built a dollhouse specifically for a younger child or grandchild.

