...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
I was disturbed to read a flier I received in the mail attacking Kelly Westlund making absurd claims. Kelly is wisely promoting policies to address the 2022 Annual Threat Assessments of the U.S. Intelligence Community which contains: “We assess that climate change will increasingly exacerbate risks to U.S. national security interests as the physical impacts increase and geopolitical tensions mount about how to respond to the challenge... Geopolitical tensions are likely to grow as countries increasingly argue about how to accelerate the reductions in net greenhouse gas emissions… limiting global temperature rise to 1.5˚C since pre-industrial times. The current trajectory of growing global greenhouse emissions, based on government's current policies and pledges, would cause the global temperature rise to reach 1.5˚C around 2030, and surpass 2˚C by mid-century.” The flier claims that her agenda would eliminate gas-powered vehicles. From California’s Governor, "California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035." That is what will eliminate gas-powered vehicles, without another word from Kelly. Kelly is wisely advising us to prepare for that reality which will also prepare us for less costly, more reliable, and safer vehicles. Faster, too! The flier claims that this change will cost trillions of dollars. To come up with that number, you would need to avoid the cost of not addressing climate change. Economists have been warning that the longer we wait to address climate change, the harder it will be to afford the bill. Avoiding the transition away from fossil fuels would be like failing to fix a leaking roof on your family’s home. Remember the failed promise Trump made to coal miners: “We’re going to get those miners back to work... The miners of West Virginia and Pennsylvania, which was so great to me last week, Ohio and all over are going to start to work again, believe me. They are going to be proud again to be miners.” Honest politicians knew that that would never happen for various reasons. Kelly is being honest. The flier is a well-funded attempt to play into people's fears, a MAGA Republican theme.
