Sawyer County voters chose Lynn Fitch over Cindy Lehner in a close race for county clerk in the fall primary election Tuesday, Aug. 11.

With all 23 precincts reporting, Fitch received 1,144 votes and Lehner had 996 votes on the Republican ballot, according to the preliminary totals compiled by the county clerk’s office. Fitch advances to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

