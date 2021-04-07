Due to COVID concerns, the Hayward Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries (FHNB) will not hold its fishing event for anglers with disabilities on the third weekend of May on the Chippewa Flowage.
However, the chapter is planning to hold a one-day fishing event for anglers with disabilities Saturday, Sept. 18, on the Big Chip, with headquarters at the Lake Chippewa Campground, said FHNB Chapter secretary and office manager Sabrina Morgan.
