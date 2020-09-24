Due to COVID-19 related concerns, the Hayward Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries (FHNB) has canceled its fall fundraiser dinner, which was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Flat Creek Lodge.
However, the chapter is still selling raffle tickets for various prizes, including the grand prize of a Solara 120R Blem kayak donated by Hayward Outfitters, and the second prize, four Walt Disney World Hopper passes donated by Walt Disney World.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.