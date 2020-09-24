Due to COVID-19 related concerns, the Hayward Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries (FHNB) has canceled its fall fundraiser dinner, which was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Flat Creek Lodge.

However, the chapter is still selling raffle tickets for various prizes, including the grand prize of a Solara 120R Blem kayak donated by Hayward Outfitters, and the second prize, four Walt Disney World Hopper passes donated by Walt Disney World.

