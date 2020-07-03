...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...
AREAS OF FOG, SOME DENSE REDUCING THE VISIBILITY TO A QUARTER MILE
OR LESS, WILL OCCUR THIS MORNING ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN. THE
FOG IS EXPECTED TO LIFT BETWEEN 730 AM AND 830 AM FOR MOST AREAS.
IF YOU'RE TRAVELING THIS MORNING, ALLOW EXTRA TIME AND EXPECT
RAPID CHANGES IN THE VISIBILITY.
Fishing Hall of Fame gets grant to help restore pond
The Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, a nonprofit museum preserving the history of freshwater sport fishing, was honored as a source of pride to their community by Northern Lakes Cooperative in Hayward and Cenex, the energy brand of CHS. As part of this award, the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame received a $5,000 grant to support restoration of its pond.
The Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame is a nonprofit museum that preserves and displays the historical artifacts of fresh water sports fishing. The museum educates, supports and recognizes sport fishers internationally. It’s also home to the “Shrine of Anglers”: the nearly 150-foot-long, four-and-a-half story tall leaping fish sculpture. The “Big Musky” sits atop of 88,000-gallon pond; this grant money supports its restoration. The museum reopened on June 4 to the public after being temporarily closed.
