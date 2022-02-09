At 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, the Town and City of Hayward fire departments were called to a chimney fire at 10751N Pinecrest Drive in the Town of Hayward, west of the Hayward Golf Club.
Initial units at the scene found heavy smoke in the attic area and fire in the roof near the chimney, said Town of Hayward Fire Chief Don Hamblin. The fire was contained to the chimney chase area around the wood fireplace. Areas of ceiling and soffit were removed to check for extension.
