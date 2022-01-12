Fire on Kadlec Road

A fire reported Sunday evening, Jan. 9, heavily damaged a home on Kadlec Road south of Hayward. The owner, Kyle Sorensen, was not at home when the fire broke out.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Hayward area resident Kyle Sorensen lost his house to a fire that was reported at 9:02 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, when the temperature was about 12 below zero.

Sorensen was at a gym in town when he was notified by phone from his security cameras about smoke in the house. He returned home and called the fire department.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments