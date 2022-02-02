Fire destroys garage

Flames and heavy smoke rise from a garage and workshop at the Monty Kreyer residence seven miles east of Hayward Sunday morning, Jan. 30. Six fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

A fire reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan.30, destroyed a garage and workshop at the Monty and Vicki Kreyer residence at 13199 Kreyer Lane in the Town of Hayward.

Town of Hayward Fire Chief Don Hamblin said the owners noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the garage just before they reported the fire. No one was in the garage at the time of the fire.

