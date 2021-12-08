A fire reported at 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, destroyed a garage and its contents behind a house at 5656 Frost Ave. in Stone  Lake.

The Stone Lake Fire Department was called to the scene and found the structure engulfed in flames. The Town of Bass Lake was dispatched for mutual aid. About 17 firefighters responded and spent 2.5 hours at the scene.

