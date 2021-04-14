A person who was sleeping in a cabin next to his grandparents’ residence in the Skunawong community on Highway E north of Reserve escaped injury in a fire that destroyed the structure Saturday evening, April 10.

Firefighters from the Lac Courte Oreilles and Bass Lake fire departments were dispatched to the scene south of Baker Lane at 8:47 p.m. The two-story structure was reported to be engulfed in flames and was close to another residence. The Stone Lake, Town of Hayward and City of Hayward fire departments also were dispatched for water and personnel support.

