A fire reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, consumed a building and log piles at the Allen Amundson sawmill at 41490 Frels Road, approximately four miles east of Cable off County Road M.

Town of Cable Fire Chief Kevin McKinney said the fire ignited in a building with a wood boiler and spread to multiple piles of sawn logs and logs waiting to be sawed. The fire also burned about 1.5 acres of wild land, he said.

