Mountain Dew is awarding Fishing Has No Boundaries (FNHB) in Hayward a $5,000 grant in support of the organization’s commitment to keeping the world of fishing open to all people with disabilities.
FNHB is one of 20 nonprofits to receive a grant through Mountain Dew Outdoor Grants program. In order to receive a grant, all winning organizations either applied or were nominated at www.DEWOutdoors.com/Grants, and shared their commitment to the outdoor experience — whether through wildlife conservation, environmental organization or just outdoor recreation.
