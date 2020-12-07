Mountain Dew is awarding Fishing Has No Boundaries (FNHB) in Hayward a $5,000 grant in support of the organization’s commitment to keeping the world of fishing open to all people with disabilities.

FNHB is one of 20 nonprofits to receive a grant through Mountain Dew Outdoor Grants program. In order to receive a grant, all winning organizations either applied or were nominated at www.DEWOutdoors.com/Grants, and shared their commitment to the outdoor experience — whether through wildlife conservation, environmental organization or just outdoor recreation.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

