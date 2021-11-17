WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court declined Friday, Nov. 12, to lift its stay on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.
The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
