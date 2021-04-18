...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS OVER NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN TODAY...
Low humidity and gusty winds to 20 to 25 mph will produce near
critical fire weather conditions today. The relative humidity is
expected to drop to 18 to 25 percent over much of northwest
Wisconsin. Please refrain from burning as fires can start easier
under these conditions. Cooler conditions will occur Monday with
higher relative humidity values.
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume later this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will likely move to resume Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine this coming week, possibly with restrictions or broader warnings after reports of some very rare blood clot cases, the government's top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a series of news show interviews, said he expects a decision when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet Friday to discuss the pause in J&J's single-dose vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.