Five workers at Pasanen Farms east of Exeland escaped injury when a fire broke out in a house where they were staying early Sunday, Dec. 12.

The Exeland Fire Department was paged out at 4:31 a.m. to a structure fire at 1654N Blomberg Road, east of the Chippewa River in the Town of Weirgor. The fire broke out in the second story of the house, which is owned by Pasanen Farms.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments