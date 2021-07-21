“Healing begins with what I eat”, says Holly emphatically. “We live in a region where I know who raises my food. They are my neighbors. It doesn’t get better than that.”

Holly Tourdot, from Madeline Island, is a new Farm to Patient program participant this season. A gifted artist and storyteller, Holly beautifully illustrates the linkage of our regional farm to fork connection in words and pictures in her recently published “Madeline Island Locally Grown and Locally Harvested 2021” calendar. Aa a community-minded fresh veggie champion, Holly recognizes the role food plays in her whole health — making her a perfect fit for our Farm to Patient program.

