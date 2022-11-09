Beehive Botanicals, a company that has been manufacturing bee-related products in Hayward for 50 years, is celebrating its silver anniversary this fall. It was founded in 1972 by Hayward resident and postmaster, Warren Ogren, an entrepreneur and inventor who took his passion for bees and bee-keeping and turned it into a successful business that is now owned by second and third generation family members—Linda Graham, his daughter; and Michelle Graham- Forrester, his granddaughter.

While serving as Hayward’s postmaster, Ogren took up beekeeping as a hobby. While doing extensive research to better understand the bees’ habitat and behavior, Ogren learned about propolis, a sticky, resinous substance that bees collect from leaf buds and tree bark to strengthen the hive. When he realized there was a demand for propolis in Europe, he began exporting the product overseas with the help of his wife, Vivian. They called the company Propolis USA and operated it from their home. The couple also traveled the world, researching propolis and other raw materials produced by honeybees.

