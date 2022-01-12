Fire destroys mobile home

Area firefighters extinguish a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Highway M in Stanberry Wednesday night, Jan. 5. The family of Brandon Schmidt and Angela Yarborough, which includes five children, lost their home and belongings in the fire.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

A Hayward area family of seven who lost their home and everything they own in a fire Wednesday, Jan. 5, was staying in a motel but still searching for a place to live as of Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The rented mobile home of Brandon Schmidt, Angela Yarborough and five children ages 3-16 was destroyed in the fire at N10247 Washburn County Road M, about one-quarter mile west of Highway 63 near the Stanberry Rail tavern.

