The Town of Hayward invites one and all to join friends and neighbors for the 4th annual Town of Hayward Family Fun Day on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Town of Hayward Recreational Forest.

Planned events include snowshoeing, cross country skiing, sledding and horse-drawn sleigh rides. There will also be a festive bonfire, with hot chocolate and cookies provided. Bring your sleds, skis, smiles, snowshoes, family and friends.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments