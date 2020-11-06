...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY...
AREAS IN NORTH-CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN WILL
APPROACH NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY DUE TO A
COMBINATION OF DRY FUELS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES, AND GUSTY
WINDS. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING UNTIL AFTER 6 PM THIS EVENING
WHEN CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. Posts shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are falsely claiming that an impossible number of people cast ballots in Wisconsin. Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official, addressed the social media rumors Thursday, Nov. 5, saying: “Wisconsin does not have more votes than registered voters.” (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
(AP) — Posts shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are falsely claiming that the number of people who cast ballots in Wisconsin exceeds the number of registered voters in the state.
A variety of misleading claims about voter turnout in Wisconsin gained traction, generating likes, shares or comments by the hundreds of thousands, after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulled off a narrow win Wednesday in the battleground state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.