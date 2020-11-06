US Election 2020 Wisconsin Misinformation

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. Posts shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are falsely claiming that an impossible number of people cast ballots in Wisconsin. Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official, addressed the social media rumors Thursday, Nov. 5, saying: “Wisconsin does not have more votes than registered voters.” (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

 Wong Maye-E

(AP) — Posts shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are falsely claiming that the number of people who cast ballots in Wisconsin exceeds the number of registered voters in the state.

A variety of misleading claims about voter turnout in Wisconsin gained traction, generating likes, shares or comments by the hundreds of thousands, after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulled off a narrow win Wednesday in the battleground state.

