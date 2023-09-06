The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library still offers plenty of activities when the weather starts to change. Although library cards are always free, if you sign up in September which is National Library Card Month, you’ll have a chance to win a $50 gift card. Those who register for new cards in person or online, plus people who share their library stories, are eligible to win. Submit your library stories to: https://tinyurl.com/nhkue3jw or pick up a paper form at the checkout desk.

How do YOU library? Do you love the summer reading program, Storytime, or book clubs? Do you check out DVDs, magazines, or cake pans? Do you simply enjoy getting lost in the magic of a good book? A library card opens your world to the many free materials to borrow, from traditional books, DVDs, audiobooks, and magazines to the Libby application’s online e-books, e-audiobooks, and magazines. Your library card also connects you with new electronic resources: Creative Bug, with thousands of art and craft video classes; New York Times and New York Times — Cooking; and Kanopy, where you can watch up to five films per month, one series from The Great Courses, and unlimited plays in Kanopy Kids. Transparent Language offers 100+ languages at your fingertips. Learn ASL, Ojibwe, Spanish, ESL, and more. Badgerlink offers Heritageplus, the Archive of WI Newspapers, and WISCAT (access to books outside of our system). Our Library of Things includes cake pans, stamps, puzzles, punches, STEM Kits for children, and games for children and families.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments