There will be a free clothing giveaway at Hayward Wesleyan Church from 9 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
The event is sponsored by King’s Closet-Chippewa Valley, Inc. in Eau Claire. They have recognized the need in northwest Wisconsin communities to have free clothing available to families. Everyone is welcome to come and shop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.