There will be a free clothing giveaway at Hayward Wesleyan Church from 9 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

The event is sponsored by King’s Closet-Chippewa Valley, Inc. in Eau Claire. They have recognized the need in northwest Wisconsin communities to have free clothing available to families. Everyone is welcome to come and shop.

