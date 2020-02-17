CHICAGO (AP) — A former University of Wisconsin football player who is the brother of a standout in the 2011 Super Bowl surrendered to Chicago police on Saturday in connection with the deaths of two people who were found with gunshot wounds on a road in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Marcus Randle El, 33, turned himself in Saturday afternoon and was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, Janesville Lt. Charles Aagaard said at a news conference. Officers from the department were in Chicago during the surrender, he said.

