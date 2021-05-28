...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks at the state Capitol in Madison Wis. One of the retired police officers hired by Vos to investigate the presidential election in the battleground state has ties to the GOP and previously led a probe into voter fraud in Milwaukee. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the retired police officers hired by a top Wisconsin Republican to investigate the presidential election in the battleground state has ties to the GOP and previously led a probe into voter fraud in Milwaukee, work that prosecutors disavowed and that a federal judge said was not trustworthy.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos this week said he was hiring three retired police investigators to look into the election results. On Thursday, during an interview with conservative talk radio host Dan O'Donnell, Vos confirmed that one of those he hired is Mike Sandvick, a retired Milwaukee police detective .
