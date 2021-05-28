Election 2020 Audits Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the retired police officers hired by a top Wisconsin Republican to investigate the presidential election in the battleground state has ties to the GOP and previously led a probe into voter fraud in Milwaukee, work that prosecutors disavowed and that a federal judge said was not trustworthy.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos this week said he was hiring three retired police investigators to look into the election results. On Thursday, during an interview with conservative talk radio host Dan O'Donnell, Vos confirmed that one of those he hired is Mike Sandvick, a retired Milwaukee police detective .

