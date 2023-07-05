The Northern Lights Christian Center invites the public to its 2023 Summer Tent Event from July 8-13.

Saturday, July 8 is the Bike Blessing motorcycle event with registration at 9:30 a.m., tent service at 10:30 a.m., followed by a lite lunch and blessing of the bikes.

  

