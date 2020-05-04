MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is turning over more than 10,000 pages in documents to Republican state Rep. John Nygren, and paying the lawmaker's $40,000 in legal fees, in order to settle an open records lawsuit.
Evers announced the conclusion of the lawsuit late Friday. Evers said in the statement that records would be provided to Nygren, co-chair of the Legislature's powerful budget committee, after being reviewed by the state Department of Justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.