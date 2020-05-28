MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin local governments will share in $200 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill to help with expenses related to the pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

Evers announced that $190 million will be allocated to every Wisconsin county, city, village and town based on a formula that takes into account population. Federally recognized American Indian tribes will share $10 million. Evers said the grants will provide financial stability to communities.

