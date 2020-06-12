MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday appointed one of the most liberal members of the Wisconsin Legislature and a former Planned Parenthood policy director to the Dane County Circuit Court, drawing criticism from anti-abortion groups and Republicans.

Evers appointed Democratic state Rep. Chris Taylor, of Madison, to replace Judge Jill Karofsky, who is joining the Wisconsin Supreme Court in August.

