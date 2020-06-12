...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE THIRTIES WILL RESULT
IN FROST FORMATION. FROST IS NOT EXPECTED ALONG THE IMMEDIATE
LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE.
* WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON, SAWYER
AND PRICE COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS
COUNTY. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND,
THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION AND THE FOND DU LAC BAND.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
Evers appoints state Rep. Chris Taylor to circuit court
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday appointed one of the most liberal members of the Wisconsin Legislature and a former Planned Parenthood policy director to the Dane County Circuit Court, drawing criticism from anti-abortion groups and Republicans.
Evers appointed Democratic state Rep. Chris Taylor, of Madison, to replace Judge Jill Karofsky, who is joining the Wisconsin Supreme Court in August.
